No effect of Bharat Bandh, business running as usual across India: CAIT

Despite the call for Bharat Bandh across the country by some farmer organisations, markets stayed open and business was going on as usual on Friday across the country, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
The farmers' protests have been continuing at the borders of the national capital against the Union farm laws since November 26, 2020.
CAIT released a statement and said,"Bharat Bandh has had no impact on trade across the country. It has urged the farmers' organisations to leave their stubborn attitude and talk to the Central government about their problems and resolve them."
CAIT is the apex traders organisation representing eight crore traders and more than 40,000 trade organisations across the country.
CAIT General Secretary, Praveen Khandelwal, lambasted those political parties who are using the support of farmers for their political gains. This is the time when farmers should show these parties the way out and start a dialogue with the Central government so that their issues can be resolved.
The apex traders' body said the farmers should give up their demand to repeal all the three Union farm laws, instead they should propose amendments to protect their issues in these three farm bills. It is an established fact that contentious issues can only be resolved through a negotiation process, the CAIT added.
