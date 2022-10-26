JUST IN
Business Standard

Customs department seizes gold worth Rs 20 lakh at Chandigarh airport

Customs depart seized 379 gm of gold worth nearly Rs 20 lakh from a passenger who arrived on a flight from Dubai at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here, a statement said on Wednesday

Topics
Chandigarh | Drug trafficking | Customs

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

DRI seizes Rs 3,000 cr worth narcotics: All you want to know about party drug Mandrax
Representative image

The Customs department seized 379 grams of gold worth nearly Rs 20 lakh from a passenger who arrived on a flight from Dubai at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here, a statement said on Wednesday.

The officers of the department intercepted the passenger while he was trying to cross the green channel, the department said in its statement.

A search of his trolley bag resulted in the recovery of a gold wire with a silver-coloured coating. The wire, which weighed 379 grams, was concealed inside a steel strip of the trolley bag, it said.

The recovered gold, having a market value of Rs 19.82 lakh, was seized by Customs officers as it was being illegally imported into India, it added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 15:32 IST

