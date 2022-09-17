3 wild animals rescued in Mizoram, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar

-
ALSO READ
India prepares to host meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers next month
Mizoram to soon notify rules for processing local grapes for wine making
US President Biden to host special summit of ASEAN leaders this spring
Mizoram reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 34%
16th ASEAN defence minister's meeting kicks off, focus on key challenges
-
Mizoram police on Friday rescued three exotic wildlife species in an operation against illicit smuggling of wildlife species, said the police.
The police said that the animals were suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar.
"The police rescued 3 exotic wildlife species at Tuisenphai Checkgate from a vehicle and possession of Vanlalrosiama (25) and C Liankunga (52), hailing from Champhai district. Animals are suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar," the police said.
"We will never let our guards down against illicit smuggling of wildlife species as their preservation and protection is one of our top priorities and responsibility," Mizoram police said.
Rescued species include two spider monkeys (female with a baby) and one Indri Lemur.The rescued endangered wild animals and the vehicle were handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 09:45 IST