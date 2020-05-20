Cyclone Amphan: All ops at Kolkata Airport suspended till 5 am on Thursday

In view of Amphan, all operations at Kolkata airport, including special flights, have been suspended till 5 am on Thursday.

"All operations suspended at till 5 am tomorrow in view of Amphan including special flights, which were operational in view of COVID-19 pandemic," the Airport Director stated.

Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been kept on stand by for deployment to undertake area scan, search and rescue and relief efforts.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Amphan will "move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya close to Sunderbans during afternoon to evening today with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.