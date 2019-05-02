Odisha cyclone Fani LIVE: Extremely severe storm 540 km from Puri, says IMD

is expected to make landfall in Odisha on May 3 afternoon with wind speeds ranging up to 180 km per hour causing heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of the state. The cyclone, which has turned into an "extreme severe cyclonic" storm, is about 540 km from the Odisha coast, according to It said that the cyclonic storm – also pronounced 'FONI' – is moving northwards with a speed of 5 kms per hour in last six hours.

States that will be impacted by Fani:

Odisha: storm is expected to hit the Odisha coast south of Puri and is likely to impact coastal districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore.

West Bengal: Districts of East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogly, Jhargram and Kolkata alongwith Srikakulam, Vijayanagram and Visakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to be affected.

Andhra Pradesh: is expected to move close to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 43 trains scheduled to run between Howrah and Puri, and other destinations in south India over the next two days.





Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm FANI about 540 km south-southwest of Puri at 2330 hrs IST of 01st May, 2019. To cross Odisha coast around Puri during 3rd May. https://t.co/wRl94BRtm1 pic.twitter.com/zl6CCRUMBK — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 1, 2019

