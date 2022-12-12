JUST IN
Number of Indians travelling abroad up 137%, still below pre-pandemic level
Business Standard

Cyclone Mandous: Kakinada-Uppada road damaged in Andhra Pradesh

'The storm had not subsided and the beach road from Kakinada to Uppada is wholly destroyed'

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Cyclone | Thunderstorm

ANI  General News 

Cyclone Mandous
Cyclone Mandous

Strong waves due to 'Cyclone Mandous' have damaged Uppada beach road in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district.

On Sunday, District Superintendent of Police P Rabindranath inspected the road and said, "the storm had not subsided and the beach road from Kakinada to Uppada is wholly destroyed".

"The vehicles going from Kakinada to Uppada were diverted towards Acchampeta and the vehicles from Uppada to Kakinada were diverted via Pithapuram," the SP added.

Farmers in Krishna district have suffered crop losses due to rains triggered by the cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the low-pressure area (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous") over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Interior Karnataka and north Kerala has weakened.

However, the associated upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the same region and extends upto the middle tropospheric level. It is likely to emerge into the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts by Monday, added the IMD.

Several flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising due to cyclone Mandous.

The rainfall triggered by the cyclone has caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu, have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, as per the IMD.

Under Mandous influence, a low-pressure area will likely form over the region around December 13, 2022, the IMD added.

Under its influence, the squally wind is likely to prevail over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during December 13-15.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 10:13 IST

