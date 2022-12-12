'Modi govt dedicated to those left out of mainstream by previous regimes'

Union minister on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is dedicated to those who were left out of the mainstream by the previous governments.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the Union Minister said this during 'Divyang Parivar Maha-Samelan' organized at Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir at the initiative of a social organization SAKSHAM.

During his address, said that from the day PM Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India, certain drastic steps were taken by him for the welfare of Divyangs.

"Be that the fee remission for Divyangs in Civil Services Examination, two choices of home cadre for Divyangs qualifying civil services examination, increase in reservation for Divyangs from 3 per cent to 4 per cent, increase in the Divyang pension etc., every other step has been taken by this government for the welfare of Divyangs," he said.

For the welfare of Divyangs, the Union Minister said that 15,000 posts meant for Divyangs which were earlier not filled were filled under a special drive by the government which was only possible under PM Modi who suggested that the term 'Divyang' (Divine Body) instead of 'Viklang' be used for persons with disability.

"For making India reach the top leaving behind every other developed nation in terms of development in coming years, the Divyangs cannot be left out, they also need to contribute in the development of the nation for the next 25 years of the Journey of 'Sankalp se Siddhi' so that their contribution will too be written in the golden words when India would be achieving its centenary of independence," Singh said.

He also said that this government has repealed more than 1,600 obsolete and outdated laws which were a great hindrance in the development of the country and many such laws were also either amended or repealed for the welfare of Divyangs like the Divyang Pension Rules etc.

The Union Minister further said that providing 'Digital Life Certificate' to the pensioners using 'Face Recognition Technology' has been one of the drastic steps taken by the government for the convenience of the pensioners who were earlier facing many inconveniences regarding continuation of their pensions.

Appreciating SAKSHAM for organising this 'Divyang Parivar Maha-Samelan' at Kathua today, he said that this 'Maha-Samelan' organised is also a step towards 'Sankalp se Siddhi' and is the first-ever 'Maha-Samelan' organised so far for the welfare of Divyangs.

During the program, he distributed kits among 10 TB patients adopted by him to take care of their daily needs to accomplish PM Narendra Modi's vision of TB Free India by 2025.

