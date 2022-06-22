Tamil Nadu police turns down OPS' plea to deny nod for AIADMK meet

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu oppn AIADMK under pressure to bring in Sasikala to party fold
Sasikala plea against expulsion from AIADMK rejected by Tamil Nadu court
Transfer custodial death case to CBI says Panneerselvam to MK Stalin
Exempt Ukraine-returned MBBS students from NEET, says O Panneerselvam
DMK government didn't take steps to prevent power outage: O Panneerselvam
-
The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition submitted by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam urging them to deny permission to the party General and Executive Council meetings scheduled to be held here on June 23.
Underscoring law and order concerns in view of serious differences over the single leadership question within the party, Panneerselvam had on Tuesday urged the Avadi Police Commissionerate to deny permission for the meeting.
Asked if the plea was being considered, a top official said the applicant has been told that his request was beyond the scope of police as the meeting was slated to be held indoors.
"Whether to conduct the meeting or not is for the party to decide. We are fully following the High Court orders in this respect. We are geared up to provide security, strictly maintain law and order and ensure peace," a senior police official told PTI.
"We are also planning traffic management. Some petitions, related to holding the party meeting, are also before civil courts and the subject is sub judice," the police official said.
The Madras High Court had on Tuesday directed police protection for the AIADMK meeting.
OPS, as Panneerselvam is known, had written to the Avadi Police Commissionerate requesting that permission must not be accorded
to hold the AIADMK meeting on June 23 at a hall in suburban Vanagaram considering the need to maintain law and order.
He had said party office-bearer and former minister Pa Benjamin seeking security for the meet was a 'unilateral decision'.
Only the AIADMK Coordinator (OPS) and Joint Coordinator (Edappadi K Palaniswami-EPS) are empowered in this regard, he had said in his plea.
OPS is fighting the EPS camp, which is determined to scrap the current dual leadership system and make EPS as the single, supreme leader of the AIADMK.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU