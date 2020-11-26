Cyclone Nivar takes 3 lives as Tamil Nadu starts returning to normal

-
Cyclone Nivar crossed the coast near Puducherry early Thursday morning as a severe storm that is weakening as it moves north-northwest wards. Meanwhile many factories, offices and commercial establishments that were closed on Thursday started opening partially late Thursday evening after the rain and heavy winds subsided.
The cyclone crossed the coast between 2330 IST, November 25 and 0230 IST, November 26, with estimated wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, the IMD said. The cyclone claimed three lives and left as many injured. About 100 huts were damaged, and some 380 fallen trees had to be removed. There is a complete restoration of essential services, said Atulya Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu.
Operations at Chennai Airport, metro train, special trains services within the state and to neighbouring domains were also restored; bus services started since Thursday noon.
Some factories such as Hyundai, Daimler, Ashok Leyland and few others in and around Chennai stopped production on Thursday. But a few resumed the shifts Thursday evening and others are expected to follow suit tomorrow. They have said it will be difficult to assess the impact since it is just one day's production halt and in few cases only two shifts. Both can be compensated and will not have any big financial impact.
N V Balachandar, President, HR, Ashok Leyland said that the company's Chennai plant was closed due to the cyclone as a precautionary measure.
"We expect to resume the operations from November 27, 2020. Additionally, as per the emergency protocols, all preventive measures for the cyclone are in place. The executives with support manpower have been deployed for emergency responses round the clock with necessary aid like cranes, excavators, tree cutters etc. And, at the moment, we don’t foresee any delay for fulfilling our existing order book. In regards to our suppliers, it will be difficult to assess the impact on them. However, as mentioned above, we don’t foresee any challenges to our delivery commitments".
Power supply in several areas has been disrupted and teams from the Chennai Corporation and Electricity Department have spotted as early as 6.30 a.m. clearing roads, garbage and cutting trees that have fallen and restoring powers. Many parts of Chennai, especially the suburban, remained submerged on Thursday.
As per IMD, Puducherry received 303.5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday. Villupuram recorded 140.3 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour window, followed by Chennai (138.5) and Chengalpattu (124.8). Chennai has received its entire share of rainfall (801.3 mm) so far for the Northeast monsoon season. With another month to go before the Northeast monsoon withdraws, Chennai could well see an excess at the end of the season.
Twenty Five NDRF teams were assigned, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 4 in Puducherry & 6 in Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone is weakening gradually but it has potential to cause further damage. Precautionary measures being taken, said Randeep Rana, DIG NDRF.
