Cyclone Nivar to go from severe to very severe storm over next 12 hrs: Met

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar is about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore and is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, Chembarambakkam lake reservoir in Chennai will release 1000 cusecs of water at 12 PM today as the inflow is increasing. Water level at Chembarambakkam lake, which caused floods in Chennai in 2015, reached 22ft, while the capacity is 24ft.

Very heavy rainfall - 120 mm - was recorded in Chennai/Minabakkam from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0530 hours IST of today.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for next 06 hours and northwestwards thereafter; cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the night of 25th Nov as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, said IMD.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered removal of all the hoardings, banners before 12 pm today as a precautionary measure to avoid any danger during the