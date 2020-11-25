Cyclone Nivar to go from severe to very severe storm over next 12 hrs: Met

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Very severe storm in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry at midnight
Tamil Nadu declares public holiday ahead of cyclone Nivar on Wednesday
As Cyclone Nivar approaches, Chennai and coastal TN experience heavy rains
What is Cyclone Nivar, logic behind the name and things you need to know
In pictures: Heavy showers in Mumbai, IMD says more rains likely
-
Severe cyclonic storm Nivar is about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore and is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Meanwhile, Chembarambakkam lake reservoir in Chennai will release 1000 cusecs of water at 12 PM today as the inflow is increasing. Water level at Chembarambakkam lake, which caused floods in Chennai in 2015, reached 22ft, while the capacity is 24ft.
Very heavy rainfall - 120 mm - was recorded in Chennai/Minabakkam from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0530 hours IST of today.
It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for next 06 hours and northwestwards thereafter; cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the night of 25th Nov as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, said IMD.
The Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered removal of all the hoardings, banners before 12 pm today as a precautionary measure to avoid any danger during the cyclone.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU