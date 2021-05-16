Cyclone Tauktae: Goa activates lifesaving machinery on beaches

-
Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that government in Goa has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches to tackle the situation in view of the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning about cyclone Tauktae.
In a video message posted on twitter, the Chief Minister said, "In view of Cyclone Tauktae, the State has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches. NDRF team comprising 22 personnel carrying life saving equipment has already arrived. Also, control rooms have been set up at District and Taluka level."
He said that the NDRF is working in coordination with the State government's departments including Electricity, Water Resources Department and Disaster Management Cell.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has informed that, "Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and intensify further; likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast on the morning of May 18 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around the same afternoon."
Indian Railways has also cancelled or short terminated some trains in view of warning concerning cyclonic storm 'Tauktae'. A press statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways Sumit Thakur said that due to the cyclone warning in coastal Gujarat region on May 17 and 18, some trains will be cancelled/short terminated.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
