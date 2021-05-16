Cyclone Tauktae: Two killed as ferocious winds, heavy rain hit Goa

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Amphan resulted in $14 bn economic losses in India: UN report
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies after ploughing through Kerala, Karnataka, Goa
BJP leaders lure voters with bagful of cash during elections: Mamata
Goa CM Pramod Sawant rules out possibility of mid-term polls in state
Cyclone Tauktae: 71 relief camps opened across Kerala for affected people
-
Stormy winds and heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae claimed two lives and uprooted more than 1,000 trees in Goa, disrupting normal life and road traffic and causing power outage in most parts of the coastal state on Sunday.
"Two people lost their lives because of the cyclone. A woman of around 30-35 years died after a coconut tree fell on her at Mapusa town (in North Goa). Another accident occurred at Marcel where two youth were going on a scooter and an electric pole fell on them and one of them lost his life while he was being rushed to hospital," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told a press conference.
He said that all roads faced blockages due to debris and uprooted trees.
"In Bardez, the worst-affected sub-district in North Goa, 31 houses were damaged while in South Goa, Mormugao was the worst affected sub-district where 36 houses were damaged," Sawant said.
Power Minister Nilesh Cabral said that feeder electrical lines from other states have been damaged in the state, which has resulted in a severe power outage.
"We are still in the process of assessing the damage caused to electricity poles which have been uprooted across Goa," he said.
Konkan Railway said that rail traffic was affected by the cyclonic winds and rain with uprooted trees blocking the railway track in at least five places in the state.
"No injuries or casualties have been reported. The traffic on the Konkan Railway route is running smoothly," it said in a statement.
The Goa branch of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the severe cyclonic storm will last till May 17 with wind speeds in the range of 100 to 175 km per hour.
--IANS
maya/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU