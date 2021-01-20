Goa CM Pramod Sawant rules out possibility of mid-term polls in state

-
ALSO READ
Goa CM Pramod Sawant says he will be BJP's face for 2022 Assembly polls
Antigen test for people arriving in Goa from outside: CM Pramod Sawant
Goa CM continues working from home after testing Covid-19 positive
Amid drop in daily coronavirus tally, Goa CM Sawant advocates caution
Goa govt to lift ban on new jobs from January 2021: CM Pramod Sawant
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of mid-term Assembly polls, claiming that the current BJP government in the state will complete its entire tenure.
The tenure of Goa Legislative Assembly ends in February, 2022.
Responding to a question on the possibility of mid- term Assembly polls, the chief minister said there is no reason to go for an early election in the state.
"The BJP-led governments in both the state and Centre have been executing several developmental works in Goa. Few projects will be completed in the next few days," he said.
Sawant said the state government under his leadership "is doing well and is stable".
"We don't need to go for early elections. We will complete our tenure and go to polls at the right time," he said, asserting that the next government in Goa will again be of the BJP.
The last Assembly elections in Goa were held in February, 2017, following which the BJP had formed an alliance government under the leadership of late Manohar Parrikar.
Parrikar died of pancreatic cancer on March 17, 2019, following which Sawant was sworn in as the chief minister.
At present, the BJP is the single largest party in the state Assembly with 27 MLAs, followed by the Congress with five MLAs, three Independents, three belonging to the Goa Forward Party and one each from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and NCP.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU