Cyclone Yaas: PM visits Odisha, Bengal, announces Rs 1,000-cr financial aid

Prime Minister on Friday visited and West Bengal to review the situation arising out of Yaas. He undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas in Bhadrak and Baleswar districts of Odisha, and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

In Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken.

The Prime Minister was briefed that maximum damage due to Yaas happened in Odisha, and some parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand have also been affected.

Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1000 crore for immediate relief activities. Rs 500 crore would be immediately given to Another Rs 500 crore has been announced for West Bengal and Jharkhand, which will be released on the basis of the damage. The Union Government will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the states to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be given.

Prime Minister assured the people of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand that the Union Government would closely work with the State Governments at this difficult time, extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas.

Prime Minister expressed his complete solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone and expressed deep sorrow to the families who have lost their kin during the calamity.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone.

"PM said that we have to continue the focus towards more scientific management of disasters," said Prime Minister's Office in a statement. As the frequency and impact of cyclonic systems are increasing in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, communication systems, mitigation efforts and preparedness have to undergo a major change. He also spoke about the importance of building trust among people for better cooperation in relief efforts.

PM Modi appreciated the preparedness and disaster management activities by the Government of which has resulted in minimal loss of lives. He also noted that the state has embarked on long term mitigation efforts for dealing with such natural disasters.

He also mentioned that Disaster Mitigation has been given emphasis by the Finance Commission too by provisioning for mitigation funds to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore.