Cyclonic storm Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on early morning of Dec 4, IMD says

Cyclonic Storm 'Burevi' is most likely to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar in the morning of December 3, and cross south between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning.

In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, a warning cage has been mounted on the Pamban bridge in

" Storm "Burevi" lay cantered about 330 kilometres East-Southeast of Trincomalee. To cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on December 2 evening or night. To emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 3, morning and cross south between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4," tweeted IMD.

Last week Nivar had hit Tamil Nadu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)