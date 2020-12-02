- Latest news LIVE updates: SC to resume hearing loan moratorium case today
Farmers' protest LIVE: Railway cancels few trains; road traffic disrupted
Farmers protest LIVE updates Day 7: Talks between the Centre and farmer unions failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws. Protests continue. Stay tuned for latest updates on farmers' protest
Members of Bhartiya Kisan union stage a protest against farm laws at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Farmers protest live updates Day 7: Braving plummeting temperatures, farmers continue their protest against the new farm laws. The talks between the Centre and agitating farmer unions on Tuesday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws, and the two sides will now meet again on December 3. Meanwhile, support from more quarters poured in for the thousands of protesters camping at Delhi borders for six days.
The farmer unions rejected the government's offer to set up a committee to look into issues raised by them and said they would intensify their stir until their demands were met.
Men and women, many of them with their children, have assembled at Delhi's borders in Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur to take part in protests against the new farm laws. Yesterday, hundreds of farmers gathered at the Noida-Delhi border too.
Many protesters said that they had come prepared for a long haul with rations and other necessities.
Stay tuned for farmers' 'Delhi chalo' protest LIVE UPDATES
