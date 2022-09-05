Cyrus Mistry's funeral to be held on Tuesday morning in Mumbai

The funeral of former Tata group chairman and scion, Cyrus Mistry, will be held on Tuesday morning in Worli crematorium in Mumbai, the SP Group announced on Monday,



"It is with utmost sadness that we announce the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Cyrus Pallonji Mistry. He succumbed to injuries from an unfortunate car accident on 4th September," the SP group statement said.



Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa, sons Firoz and Zahan, mother Patsy Mistry, sisters Laila Rustom Jehangir and Aloo Noel Tata, and brother Shapoor Mistry.



Mistry joined the family business in March 1991 as a Director, overseeing the group’s construction business.

"His entrepreneurial mindset helped the achieve many milestones over the past two decades, including one of India’s first integrated, project-financed power plants, and the development of India’s first biotechnology park. With his vision and eye for detail, he was instrumental in steering the Group from a pure contractor to a ‘value-added’ player, by developing competencies in allied areas such as EPC and ‘Design & Build’," the statement said.



Mistry also envisioned, and oversaw, the evolution of the Group into an end-to-end business group, spanning design & engineering, construction, and asset development. "CPM, as he was fondly known, was a voracious reader, committed to a journey of lifelong learning across multiple disciplines. Despite his success, he always kept a low profile, away from the limelight.



deeply valued righteousness and honesty. He was known for his transparency and integrity in all his business dealings," the statement said.