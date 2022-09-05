JUST IN
India moving in right direction to strengthen education system: PM on NEP
MeitY may summon Wikipedia execs over false entries to Arshadeep's page
SC provides relief to Adani Ports in connection with bidding process
Karnataka sexual abuse case: Murugha Math seer sent to judicial custody
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking to stop EVM usage in election
Dogs to be 'extra eyes', couriers for CRPF in anti-terror operations soon
Cyrus Mistry's last rites to be performed in Mumbai at 11 am on Tuesday
Top headlines: Liz Truss new UK PM; windfall tax not ad hoc, says FM
Boats in Bengaluru roads amid heavy downpour; CM says SDRF teams dispatched
Refurbished Central Vista Avenue with new amenities set to be inaugurated
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India moving in right direction to strengthen education system: PM on NEP
Business Standard

Cyrus Mistry's funeral to be held on Tuesday morning in Mumbai

Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa, sons Firoz and Zahan, mother Patsy Mistry, sisters Laila Rustom Jehangir and Aloo Noel Tata, and brother Shapoor Mistry

Topics
Cyrus Mistry | Shapoorji Pallonji group

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Cyrus Mistry
File photo of Cyrus P Mistry

The funeral of former Tata group chairman and Shapoorji Pallonji Group scion, Cyrus Mistry, will be held on Tuesday morning in Worli crematorium in Mumbai, the SP Group announced on Monday,

"It is with utmost sadness that we announce the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Cyrus Pallonji Mistry. He succumbed to injuries from an unfortunate car accident on 4th September," the SP group statement said.

Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa, sons Firoz and Zahan, mother Patsy Mistry, sisters Laila Rustom Jehangir and Aloo Noel Tata, and brother Shapoor Mistry.

Mistry joined the family business in March 1991 as a Director, overseeing the group’s construction business.

"His entrepreneurial mindset helped the Shapoorji Pallonji Group achieve many milestones over the past two decades, including one of India’s first integrated, project-financed power plants, and the development of India’s first biotechnology park. With his vision and eye for detail, he was instrumental in steering the Group from a pure contractor to a ‘value-added’ player, by developing competencies in allied areas such as EPC and ‘Design & Build’," the statement said.

Mistry also envisioned, and oversaw, the evolution of the Group into an end-to-end business group, spanning design & engineering, construction, and asset development. "CPM, as he was fondly known, was a voracious reader, committed to a journey of lifelong learning across multiple disciplines. Despite his success, he always kept a low profile, away from the limelight.

Cyrus Mistry deeply valued righteousness and honesty. He was known for his transparency and integrity in all his business dealings," the statement said.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Cyrus Mistry

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 19:44 IST

`
.