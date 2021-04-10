DATA STORY: At 1,046,631, India's active Covid case count at all-time high

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 67,023 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,046,631, the most at time since the outbreak early last year. That is over 103 per cent of the previous high of 1,017,754 on September 18. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 4.45 per cent (one in 23). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 145,384 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 13,205,926. And, with 794 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 168,436, or 1.28 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,415,055 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 98,075,160. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,990,859 – or 90.80 per cent of total caseload – with 77,576 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
With a daily increase of 145,384 in total cases, the highest so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 13,060,542 on Friday to 13,205,926 – an increase of 1.1%. Death toll has reached 168,436, with 794 fatalities in a day. Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 813,666 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 4.45% of all active cases globally (one in every 22 active cases), and 5.72% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 98,075,160 people. That is 742.66 per cent of its total caseload, and 7.0534 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (14082368), Rajasthan (13560335), Uttar Pradesh (12798866), Gujarat (12428970), and West Bengal (11436912).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (194591), Kerala (193714), Chhattisgarh (173806), Rajasthan (167344), and Delhi (156677).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 10 days.
The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net increase of 67023, compared with 69,289 on Friday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (13301), Uttar Pradesh (8968), Chhattisgarh (8743), Karnataka (4689), and Tamil Nadu (3528).
With 77,567 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 90.80%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.28%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.77%), Sikkim (2.15%), and Maharashtra (1.74%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 78,361 — 794 deaths and 77,567 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.01%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.0%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 62.6 days, and for deaths at 146.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (58993), Chhattisgarh (11447), Uttar Pradesh (9587), Delhi (8521), and Karnataka (7955).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (80.53%), Maharashtra (81.96%), Punjab (87.01%), Chandigarh (87.96%), and Madhya Pradesh (89.42%).
India on Friday conducted 1,173,219 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 255,214,803. The test positivity rate recorded was 12.4%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (15.2%), Goa (10.8%), Ladakh (9.65%), Nagaland (9%), and Chandigarh (8.95%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chhattisgarh (24.51%), Maharashtra (24.01%), Goa (15.5%), Madhya Pradesh (13.03%), and Chandigarh (12.94%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (821263), J&K (471615), Kerala (382131), Karnataka (332414), and Andhra Pradesh (285061).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3288540), Kerala (1154010), Karnataka (1048085), Tamil Nadu (920827), and Andhra Pradesh (918597).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 58,993 new cases to take its tally to 3288540. The state has added 515,104 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5,063 cases to take its tally to 1154010.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 7,955 cases to take its tally to 1048085.
Tamil Nadu has added 5441 cases to take its tally to 920827.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2765 to 918597.
Delhi has added 8521 cases to take its tally to 706526.
Uttar Pradesh has added 9587 cases to take its tally to 663991.
