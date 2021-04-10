DATA STORY: At 1,046,631, India's active Covid case count at all-time high

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 67,023 in active cases to take its count to 1,046,631, the most at time since the outbreak early last year. That is over 103 per cent of the previous high of 1,017,754 on September 18. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 4.45 per cent (one in 23). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 145,384 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 13,205,926. And, with 794 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 168,436, or 1.28 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,415,055 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 98,075,160. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,990,859 – or 90.80 per cent of total caseload – with 77,576 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.