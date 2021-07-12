DATA STORY: India adds 37,154 cases; recoveries cross 30 million-mark

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 724 in active cases to take its count to 408,764. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.76 per cent (one in 26). The country is fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 37,154 cases to take its total caseload to 30,874,376 from 30,837,222 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 724 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 408,764, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,235,287 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 377,352,501. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,014,713 – or 97.22 per cent of total caseload – with 39,649 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 289,147 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.76% of all active cases globally (one in every 26 active cases), and 10.1% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 377,352,501 vaccine doses. That is 1222.21 per cent of its total caseload, and 27.07 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (42035953), Maharashtra (41221001), Gujarat (31819959), Rajasthan (31173820), and Karnataka (28471054).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (531010), Kerala (512461), Gujarat (498180), Uttarakhand (486644), and J&K (426714).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 22 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 3,219, compared with 915 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (2172), Manipur (327), Sikkim (23), Madhya Pradesh (23), and Meghalaya (2).

With 39,649 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.22%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.32%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.04%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 40,373 — 724 deaths and 39,649 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.79%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 575.6 days, and for deaths at 391.0 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12220), Maharashtra (8535), Tamil Nadu (2775), Andhra Pradesh (2665), and Odisha (2282).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.76%) and Maharashtra (96.02%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,432,343 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 432,317,813. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.37%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.62%), Maharashtra (13.98%), Kerala (12.59%), and Sikkim (12.57%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (19.12%), Manipur (14.41%), Kerala (10.48%), Mizoram (8.18%), and Nagaland (6.91%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1191705), J&K (780611), Kerala (682254), Karnataka (531865), and Uttarakhand (516728).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6157799), Kerala (3065336), Karnataka (2871298), Tamil Nadu (2518786), and Andhra Pradesh (1922843).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8535 new cases to take its tally to 6157799.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12220 cases to take its tally to 3065336.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1978 cases to take its tally to 2871298.

Tamil Nadu has added 2775 cases to take its tally to 2518786.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2665 to 1922843.

Uttar Pradesh has added 125 cases to take its tally to 1707350.

Delhi has added 53 cases to take its tally to 1435083.