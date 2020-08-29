DATA STORY: India adds 75,000+ cases for 3rd straight day; tally past 3.4 mn

India on Saturday reported an increase of 76,472 in its total count of confirmed coronavirus cases – its third straight single-day addition of more than 75,000 cases. With this, the country’s total Covid-19 case tally reached 3,463,972, and 1,021 fatalities in 24 hours pushed its death toll to 62,550.
Now the third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 488,271 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (August 29, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 11.11% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.43% of all deaths (one in every 13).
-
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 10,401, against 16,032 on Friday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (2,489), Andhra Pradesh (1,982), Karnataka (1,360), Odisha (1,171), and Telangana (1,067).
-
With 65,050 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 76.47%, while death rate has come down to 1.81%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 66,071 — 1,021 deaths and 65,050 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.57%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.2%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 31 days, for active cases at 49.8 days, and for deaths at 42.1 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Odisha (3,682), Kerala (2,543), Gujarat (1,273), and Puducherry (590).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (14,427), Andhra Pradesh (10,526), Karnataka (8,960), Tamil Nadu (5,996), and Uttar Pradesh (5,405).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (55.48%), Kerala (66.16%), Punjab (66.85%), Jharkhand (67.52%), and Karnataka (71.22%).
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.99%), Puducherry (18.16%), Chandigarh (13.14%), Karnataka (11.75%), and Andhra Pradesh (11.4%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (39.41%), Chandigarh (20.78%), Maharashtra (20.32%), Goa (17.9%), and Andhra Pradesh (17.16%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (77,049), J&K (70,418), Andhra Pradesh (67,814), Assam (62,606), and Tamil Nadu (60,424).
-
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (747,995), Tamil Nadu (409,238), Andhra Pradesh (403,616), Karnataka (318,752), and Uttar Pradesh (213,824).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 14,427 cases, its highest in a day so far. The state has added 132,518 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,996, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 38 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 68,676 cases in the past seven days alone. On Saturday it added 10,526 cases.
-
Karnataka has reported 8,960 cases to take its tally to 318,752.
-
Delhi has added 1,808 cases to take its total tally to 169,412.
