DATA STORY: India adds 75,000+ cases for 3rd straight day; tally past 3.4 mn

India on Saturday reported an increase of 76,472 in its total count of confirmed cases – its third straight single-day addition of more than 75,000 cases. With this, the country’s total Covid-19 case tally reached 3,463,972, and 1,021 fatalities in 24 hours pushed its to 62,550.

Now the third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 488,271 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (August 29, 2020):

