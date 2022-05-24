Data story: India logs 1,675 new Covid cases; death toll at 524,490

India reported nine new active coronavirus
cases to take its count to 14,841. The country is fifty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On May 24, it added 1,675 cases to take its total caseload to 43,140,068. And, with 31 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll
reached 524,490, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,376,878 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on May 23, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,925,270,955. The count of recovered coronavirus
cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,600,737 — or 98.75 per cent of total caseload — with 1,635 new cured cases being reported on May 24.
-
India has added 14,698 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India has so far administered 1,925,270,955 vaccine doses.
-
The count of active tally across India on May 24 saw an increase of 9 cases, compared to net decline of 123 on May 23.
-
With 1,635 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.22%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,666 — 31 deaths and 1,635 recoveries.
-
India on May 23 conducted 407,626 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 847,499,852.
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7883010), Kerala (6551069), Karnataka (3950652), Tamil Nadu (3454925), and Andhra Pradesh (2319885).
-
The five states with most active cases are Kerala (3928), Maharashtra (1978), Delhi (1819), Karnataka (1718), and Haryana (1096).
-
The five states with highest fatalities are Maharashtra (147856), Kerala (69617), Karnataka (40106), Tamil Nadu (38025), and Delhi (26201).
