Data story: India logs 1,761 new cases; death toll rises to 516,479

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 1,562 in active cases to take its count to 26,240. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.04 per cent (one in 2,500). The country is seventy-second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 1,761 cases to take its total caseload to 43,007,841 from 43,006,080 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 127 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 516,479, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,534,444 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,812,111,675. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,465,122 — or 98.74 per cent of total caseload — with 3,196 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the seventy-second-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 16,850 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.04% of all active cases globally (one in every 2,500 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,812,111,675 vaccine doses. That is 4213.44 per cent of its total caseload, and 129.19 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 44 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net decrease of 1,562, compared with 1,379 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataak (18), Puducherry (2), and Meghalaya (1).

With 3,196 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,323 — 127 deaths and 3,196 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.82%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 16928 days, and for deaths at 2818.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (719), Mizoram (234), Karnataka (173), Maharashtra (97), and Odisha (72).

India on Saturday conducted 431,973 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 782,660,658. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7872300), Kerala (6526554), Karnataka (3944605), Tamil Nadu (3452334), and Andhra Pradesh (2319181).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 97 new cases to take its tally to 7872300.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 719 cases to take its tally to 6526554.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 173 cases to take its tally to 3944605.

Tamil Nadu has added 58 cases to take its tally to 3452334.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 40 to 2319181.

Uttar Pradesh has added 35 cases to take its tally to 2070274.

West Bengal has added 33 cases to take its tally to 2016770.

Delhi has added 61 cases to take its tally to 1863694.