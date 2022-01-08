Data story: India logs 100,806 net active cases; positivity rate at 9.7%

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 100,806 in active cases to take its count to 472,169. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.18 per cent (one in 85). The country is twelfth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 141,986 cases to take its total caseload to 35,368,372 from 35,226,386 — an increase of 0.4%. And, with 285 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 483,463, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 9,059,360 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,506,192,903. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,412,740 — or 97.3 per cent of total caseload — with 40,895 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the twelfth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 506,793 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.18% of all active cases globally (one in every 85 active cases), and 8.79% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,506,192,903 vaccine doses. That is 4258.58 per cent of its total caseload, and 107.67 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 61 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net increase of 100,806, compared with 85,962 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (26649), West Bengal (10283), Delhi (8375), Tamil Nadu (7989), and Karnataka (7940).

With 40,895 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.3%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.13%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 41,180 — 285 deaths and 40,895 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.69%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 172.3 days, and for deaths at 1175.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (40925), West Bengal (18213), Delhi (17335), Tamil Nadu (8981), and Karnataka (8449).

India on Friday conducted 1,529,948 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 688,470,959. The test positivity rate recorded was 9.7%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6834222), Kerala (5273360), Karnataka (3031052), Tamil Nadu (2776413), and Andhra Pradesh (2079763).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 40925 new cases to take its tally to 6834222.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5296 cases to take its tally to 5273360.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 8449 cases to take its tally to 3031052.

Tamil Nadu has added 8981 cases to take its tally to 2776413.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 840 to 2079763.

Uttar Pradesh has added 4223 cases to take its tally to 1723469.

West Bengal has added 18213 cases to take its tally to 1711957.

Delhi has added 17335 cases to take its tally to 1506798.