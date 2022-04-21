Data story: India logs 2,380 cases; Delhi sees massive spike of 1,009 cases

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 1,093 in active cases to take its count to 13,433. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.02 per cent (one in 5,000). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 2,380 cases to take its total caseload to 43,049,974 from 43,047,594 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 56 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 522,062, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,689,995 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,867,215,865.

The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,514,479 — or 98.76 per cent of total caseload — with 1,231 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 10,951 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 5,000 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,867,215,865 vaccine doses. That is 4337.32 per cent of its total caseload, and 133.12 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 76 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net increase of 1,093, compared with 480 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Delhi (694), Haryana (150), Kerala (111), Uttar Pradesh (58), and Maharashtra (30).

With 1,231 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,287 — 56 deaths and 1,231 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.35%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 12537.5 days, and for deaths at 6461.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (1009), Kerala (355), Haryana (310), Uttar Pradesh (168), and Maharashtra (162).

India on Wednesday conducted 449,114 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 833,377,052. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7876203), Kerala (6538204), Karnataka (3946545), Tamil Nadu (3453351), and Andhra Pradesh (2319652).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 162 new cases to take its tally to 7876203.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 355 cases to take its tally to 6538204.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 61 cases to take its tally to 3946545.

Tamil Nadu has added 31 cases to take its tally to 3453351.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1 to 2319652.

Uttar Pradesh has added 168 cases to take its tally to 2072063.

West Bengal has added 28 cases to take its tally to 2017874.

Delhi has added 1009 cases to take its tally to 1870692.