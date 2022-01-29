Data story: India logs 235,532 cases; active cases see massive dip

JUST IN
India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 101,278 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 2,004,333. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 2.77 per cent (one in 36). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 235,532 cases to take its total caseload to 40,858,241 from 40,622,709 — an increase of 0.58%. And, with 871 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 493,198, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,672,766 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,650,487,260. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 38,360,710 — or 93.89 per cent of total caseload — with 335,939 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,954,510 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.77% of all active cases globally (one in every 36 active cases), and 8.71% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
India has so far administered 1,650,487,260 vaccine doses. That is 4039.54 per cent of its total caseload, and 117.8 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.
The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net decrease of 101,278, compared with 96,861 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (23960), Andhra Pradesh (3807), Telangana (894), Mizoram (887), and Nagaland (52).
With 335,939 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.89%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.09%), and Maharashtra (1.86%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 336,810 — 871 deaths and 335,939 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.26%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 119.9 days, and for deaths at 392.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (54537), Karnataka (31198), Tamil Nadu (26533), Maharashtra (24948), and Andhra Pradesh (12561).
India on Friday conducted 1,759,434 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 725,774,705. The test positivity rate recorded was 13.4%.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7655554), Kerala (5881133), Karnataka (3723694), Tamil Nadu (3279284), and Andhra Pradesh (2248608).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 24948 new cases to take its tally to 7655554.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 54537 cases to take its tally to 5881133.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 31198 cases to take its tally to 3723694.
Tamil Nadu has added 26533 cases to take its tally to 3279284.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 12561 to 2248608.
Uttar Pradesh has added 7877 cases to take its tally to 1996972.
West Bengal has added 3805 cases to take its tally to 1986667.
Delhi has added 4044 cases to take its tally to 1819332.

First Published: Sat, January 29 2022. 10:39 IST

