Data story: India logs 27,409 new cases; test positivity rate drops to 2.2%

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 55,755 in active cases to take its count to 423,127. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.59 per cent (one in 169). The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 27,409 cases to take its total caseload to 42,692,943 from 42,665,534 — an increase of 0.06%. And, with 347 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 509,358, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,468,365 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,734,262,440. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 41,760,458 — or 97.82 per cent of total caseload — with 82,817 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the twenty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 353,332 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.59% of all active cases globally (one in every 169 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,734,262,440 vaccine doses. That is 4062.17 per cent of its total caseload, and 123.78 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 13 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 55,755, compared with 58,163 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttarakhand (70), Mizoram (33), and Lakshadweep (7).

With 82,817 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.82%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 83,164 — 347 deaths and 82,817 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.42%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1079.3 days, and for deaths at 1017.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8989), Mizoram (2022), Maharashtra (1966), Madhya Pradesh (1760), and Tamil Nadu (1634).

India on Monday conducted 1,229,536 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 753,033,302. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7844915), Kerala (6416372), Karnataka (3928237), Tamil Nadu (3437896), and Andhra Pradesh (2313212).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1966 new cases to take its tally to 7844915.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 8989 cases to take its tally to 6416372.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1568 cases to take its tally to 3928237.

Tamil Nadu has added 1634 cases to take its tally to 3437896.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 434 to 2313212.

Uttar Pradesh has added 1233 cases to take its tally to 2059400.

West Bengal has added 320 cases to take its tally to 2011221.

Delhi has added 586 cases to take its tally to 1851906.