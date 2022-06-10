JUST IN
Thane's single-day Covid-19 cases cross 500-mark, death toll unchanged
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 7,584 new cases, over 36,500 added in last 7 days

With 3,791 new daily recoveries, India's recovery rate stands at 98.70%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

covid, corona, coronavirus
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

India reported an increase of 3,769 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 36,267. On June 10, it added 7,584 cases to take its total caseload to 43,205,106. And, with 24 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 524,747, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,531,510 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on June 9, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,947,642,992. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,644,092 — or 98.70 per cent of total caseload — with 3,791 new cured cases being reported on June 10.
  • India has added 36,521 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 1,947,642,992 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on June 10 saw an increase of 3,769, compared with 3,641 on June 9.
  • With 3,791 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,815 — 24 deaths and 3,791 recoveries.
  • India on June 9 conducted 335,050 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 854,198,288.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7901628), Kerala (6571251), Karnataka (3954784), Tamil Nadu (3456697), and Andhra Pradesh (2320060).
  • The five states with most active cases are Kerala (12193), Maharashtra (11571), Karnataka (2880), Delhi (1774), and Haryana (1170).
  • The five states with highest fatalities are Maharashtra (147867), Kerala (69824), Karnataka (40108), Tamil Nadu (38025), and Delhi (26216).
First Published: Fri, June 10 2022. 10:32 IST

