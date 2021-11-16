DATA STORY: India logs 8,865 cases; lowest single-day spike since Feb 2

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 3,303 in active cases to take its count to 130,793. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.68 per cent (one in 147). The country is eighteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 8,865 cases to take its total caseload to 34,456,401 from 34,447,536 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 197 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 463,852, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,975,469 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,129,784,045. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,861,756܉– or 98.27 per cent of total caseload – with 11,971 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the eighteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 79,288 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.68% of all active cases globally (one in every 147 active cases), and 9.06% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,129,784,045 vaccine doses. That is 3278.88 per cent of its total caseload, and 80.79 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (146238693), Maharashtra (108078945), West Bengal (89030044), Madhya Pradesh (78513315), and Gujarat (78393741).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1227349), Kerala (1222434), Jammu and Kashmir (1215744), Delhi (1197428), and Uttarakhand (1107120).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 58 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 1,822, compared with 390 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Ladakh (27), Himachal Pradesh (20), Chhattisgarh (18), Goa (9), and Puducherry (8).

With 11,926 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.26%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,168 — 197 deaths and 11,971 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.64%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2693.8 days, and for deaths at 1631.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4547), Tamil Nadu (802), West Bengal (782), Maharashtra (686), and Mizoram (611).

India on Monday conducted 1,107,617 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 625,774,159. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.8%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.06%), Sikkim (11.92%), Goa (11.83%), and Maharashtra (10.34%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (56.78%), Kerala (8.98%), Nagaland (3.2%), West Bengal (2.88%), and Manipur (2.81%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1609546), J&K (1237402), Kerala (1086631), Karnataka (772153), and Telangana (713475).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6624986), Kerala (5065619), Karnataka (2992021), Tamil Nadu (2715632), and Andhra Pradesh (2070095).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 686 new cases to take its tally to 6624986.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4547 cases to take its tally to 5065619.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 171 cases to take its tally to 2992021.

Tamil Nadu has added 802 cases to take its tally to 2715632.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 117 to 2070095.

Uttar Pradesh has added 7 cases to take its tally to 1710280.

Delhi has added 16 cases to take its tally to 1440440.