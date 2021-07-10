DATA STORY: India logs highest daily rise in fatalities since June 27

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 3,694 in active cases to take its count to 455,033. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.82 per cent (one in 26). The country is fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 42,766 cases to take its total caseload to 30,795,716 from 30,752,950 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 1,206 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 407,145, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,055,802 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 372,196,268. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,933,538 – or 97.2 per cent of total caseload – with 44,459 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 293,354 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.82% of all active cases globally (one in every 26 active cases), and 10.09% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 372,196,268 vaccine doses. That is 1208.59 per cent of its total caseload, and 26.7 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 22 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 3,694, compared to 1,977 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2979), Mizoram (418), Arunachal Pradesh (97), Chhattisgarh (79), and Himachal Pradesh (52).

With 45,254 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.2%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.32%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.04%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 46,460 — 1,206 deaths and 45,254 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.59%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 498.8 days, and for deaths at 233.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (13563), Maharashtra (8992), Andhra Pradesh (3040), Tamil Nadu (3039), and Odisha (2806).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.79%) and Maharashtra (96.08%).

India on Friday conducted 1,955,225 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 429,041,970. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.5%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.61%), Maharashtra (14.09%), Kerala (12.61%), and Sikkim (12.5%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Kerala (21.89%), Sikkim (17.22%), Manipur (15.78%), Mizoram (15.34%), and Himachal Pradesh (9.99%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1183270), J&K (771842), Kerala (675300), Karnataka (527358), and Uttarakhand (511956).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6140968), Kerala (3039029), Karnataka (2867158), Tamil Nadu (2513098), and Andhra Pradesh (1917253).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8992 new cases to take its tally to 6140968.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13563 cases to take its tally to 3039029.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2290 cases to take its tally to 2867158.

Tamil Nadu has added 3039 cases to take its tally to 2513098.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3040 to 1917253.

Uttar Pradesh has added 83 cases to take its tally to 1707127.

Delhi has added 81 cases to take its tally to 1434954.