DATA STORY: India now 13th among most affected countries by active Covid cases

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 26,34 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 225449, and 77.84 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.98 per cent (one in 102). With this, the country has now down to 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 18,139 cases to take its total caseload to 10,413,417. And, with 234 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 150,570, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 10,037,398 – or 96.39 per cent of total caseload – with 20,539 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
With a daily increase of 18,139 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,395,278 on Thursday to 10,413,417 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 150,570, with 234 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 126,708 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.98% of all active cases globally (one in every 102 active cases), and 7.90% of all deaths (one in every 13 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 40 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 2,634, compared to an increase of 537 on Thursday. Five states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Maharashtra (307), Bihar (77), Goa (29), Madhya Pradesh (12), and Manipur (11).
With 20,539 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate now stands at 96.39%, and fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.22%), Maharashtra (2.55%), and Gujarat (2.16%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 20,773 — 234 deaths and 20,539 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.13%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 397.6 days, and for deaths at 445.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5051), Maharashtra (3729), Chhattisgarh (1010), West Bengal (921), Tamil Nadu (805).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.47 %), Uttarakhand (94.76 %), Maharashtra (94.78 %), Gujarat (94.92 %), and Punjab (95.01 %).
India on Thursday conducted 935,369 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 179,336,364. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.84 %), Goa (12.57 %), Chandigarh (10.64 %), Nagaland (9.85 %), and Kerala (9.61 %).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (8.33%), Goa (6.38%), Maharashtra (5.72%), Nagaland (3.75%), and Sikkim (3.57%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (462237), J&K (303862), Kerala (235883), Andhra Pradesh (232943), and Karnataka (226728).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1958282), Karnataka (924898), Andhra Pradesh (884171), Tamil Nadu (823986), and Kerala (795933).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3,729 new cases to take its tally to 1958282. The state has added 36,234 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 761 cases to take its tally to 924898.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 295 cases to take its tally to 884171.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 805 to 823986.
Kerala has added 5051 cases to take its tally to 795933.
Delhi has added 486 cases to take its tally to 628838.
Uttar Pradesh has added 505 cases to take its tally to 590844.
