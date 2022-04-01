Data story: India reports 1,335 new cases; death toll rises to 521,181

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 635 in active cases to take its count to 13,672. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.03 per cent (one in 3,333). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 1,335 cases to take its total caseload to 43,025,775 from 43,024,440 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 52 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 521,181, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,357,917 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,843,189,377. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,490,922 — or 98.76 per cent of total caseload — with 1,918 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 9,403 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.03% of all active cases globally (one in every 3,333 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,843,189,377 vaccine doses. That is 4283.91 per cent of its total caseload, and 131.4 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 56 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net decrease of 635, compared with 397 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttar Pradesh (11), Goa (5), Jammu and Kashmir (5), Uttarakhand (2), and Chandigarh (2).

With 1,918 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,970 — 52 deaths and 1,918 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.63%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 22339.1 days, and for deaths at 6946.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (429), Maharashtra (183), Mizoram (162), Delhi (113), and Karnataka (78).

India on Thursday conducted 606,036 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 789,770,958. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7874024), Kerala (6532683), Karnataka (3945514), Tamil Nadu (3452825), and Andhra Pradesh (2319532).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 183 new cases to take its tally to 7874024.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 429 cases to take its tally to 6532683.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 78 cases to take its tally to 3945514.

Tamil Nadu has added 35 cases to take its tally to 3452825.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 8 to 2319532.

Uttar Pradesh has added 55 cases to take its tally to 2070728.

West Bengal has added 33 cases to take its tally to 2017348.

Delhi has added 113 cases to take its tally to 1864970.