DATA STORY: India reports 29,616 new cases, active cases up by 1,280

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 1,280 in active cases to take its count to 301,442. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.62 per cent (one in 60). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 29,616 cases to take its total caseload to 33,624,419 from 33,594,803 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 290 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 446,658, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,104,051 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 848,929,160. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,876,319 – or 97.78 per cent of total caseload – with 28,046 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 207,029 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.62% of all active cases globally (one in every 60 active cases), and 9.42% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 848,929,160 vaccine doses. That is 2524.74 per cent of its total caseload, and 60.84 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (104459160), Maharashtra (82130962), Madhya Pradesh (62865890), Gujarat (62468212), and Rajasthan (59188452).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1049351), Gujarat (978016), Uttarakhand (962536), Delhi (960569), and Karnataka (843098).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 29 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net addition of 1,280, compared to net reduction of 1,478 on Friday. With 28,046 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.78%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 28,336 — 280 deaths and 28,046 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.98%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 786.6 days, and for deaths at 1067.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (17983), Maharashtra (3286), Tamil Nadu (1733), Mizoram (1322), and Andhra Pradesh (1246).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.92%).

India on Thursday conducted 1,592,421 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 561,661,383. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6537843), Kerala (4597266), Karnataka (2971833), Tamil Nadu (2653848), and Andhra Pradesh (2044490).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3286 new cases to take its tally to 6537843.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 17983 cases to take its tally to 4597266.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 789 cases to take its tally to 2971833.

Tamil Nadu has added 1733 cases to take its tally to 2653848.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1246 to 2044490.

Uttar Pradesh has added 28 cases to take its tally to 1709747.

Delhi has added 24 cases to take its tally to 1438658.