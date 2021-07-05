DATA STORY: India reports 39,796 new cases; growth rate steady at 0.1%

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 3,279 in active cases to take its count to 482,071. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 4.14 per cent (one in 24). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 39,796 cases to take its total caseload to 30,585,229 from 30,545,433 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 723 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 402,728, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,700,430 – or 97.11 per cent of total caseload – with 42,352 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 305,898 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 4.14% of all active cases globally (one in every 24 active cases), and 10.08% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 352,892,046 vaccine doses. That is 1153.79 per cent of its total caseload, and 25.32 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 20 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 3,279, compared with 10,183 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (5652), Kerala (473), Sikkim (43), Manipur (33), and Lakshadweep (19).

With 42,352 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.11%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.32%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.70%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.02%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 43,075 — 723 deaths and 42,352 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.67%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 532.4 days, and for deaths at 485.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12100), Maharashtra (9336), Tamil Nadu (3867), Andhra Pradesh (3175), and Odisha (2870).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (95.91%) and Kerala (96.02%).

India on Monday conducted 1,522,504 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 419,777,457. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.84%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.6%), Maharashtra (14.33%), Kerala (12.69%), and Sikkim (12.33%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Manipur (14.88%), Meghalaya (13.14%), Sikkim (12.87%), Nagaland (6.14%), and Arunachal Pradesh (4.66%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1163974), J&K (749796), Kerala (656540), Karnataka (516388), and Uttarakhand (500404).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6098177), Kerala (2973684), Karnataka (2853643), Tamil Nadu (2496287), and Andhra Pradesh (1902923).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9336 new cases to take its tally to 6098177.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12100 cases to take its tally to 2973684.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1564 cases to take its tally to 2853643.

Tamil Nadu has added 3867 cases to take its tally to 2496287.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3175 to 1902923.

Uttar Pradesh has added 126 cases to take its tally to 1706621.

Delhi has added 94 cases to take its tally to 1434554.