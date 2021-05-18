DATA STORY: India reports 4,329 Covid deaths, the most yet, 1,000 in Maharashtra alone

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 163,232 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,353,765. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 20.18 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 263,533 cases to take its total caseload to 25,228,996. And, with 4,329 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 278,719, or 1.10 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,510,418 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 184,453,149. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 21,596,512 – or 85.60 per cent of total caseload – with 422,436 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 263,533 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 24,965,463 on Monday to 25,228,996 – an increase of 1.1%. Death toll has reached 278,719, with 4,329 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,236,479 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 20.18% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 8.18% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
India has so far administered 184,453,149 vaccine doses. That is 738.85 per cent of its total caseload, and 13.25 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (24577353), Rajasthan (20023697), Uttar Pradesh (19651537), Gujarat (18817532), and West Bengal (16752397).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (309290), Delhi (306187), Gujarat (294611), Uttarakhand (286028), and J&K (256548).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.
The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 163,232, compared with 101,461 on Monday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tamil Nadu (12254), Karnataka (3492), Assam (1565), Andhra Pradesh (1118), and Tripura (473).
With 422,436 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 85.60%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.10%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.40%), Sikkim (1.83%), and Uttarakhand (1.73%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 426,765 — 4,329 deaths and 422,436 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.01%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.3%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 66.0 days, and for deaths at 44.3 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Karnataka (38603), Tamil Nadu (33075), Maharashtra (26616), Kerala (21402), and West Bengal (19003).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (71.26%), Karnataka (72.08%), Himachal Pradesh (76.18%), J&K (78.19%), and Puducherry (78.40%).
India on Monday conducted 1,869,223 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 318,292,881. The test positivity rate recorded was 14.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.05%), Maharashtra (17.25%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (13.26%), Chandigarh (12.04%), and Kerala (12.04%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Karnataka (39.7%), Sikkim (36.84%), Goa (36.62%), Rajasthan (32.06%), and West Bengal (31.78%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (980309), J&K (584718), Kerala (504625), Karnataka (414089), and Uttarakhand (381473).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5405068), Karnataka (2242065), Kerala (2169369), Tamil Nadu (1631291), and Uttar Pradesh (1628990).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 26,616 new cases to take its tally to 5405068. The state has added 408,310 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 38,603 cases to take its tally to 2242065.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 21,402 cases to take its tally to 2169369.
Tamil Nadu has added 33,075 cases to take its tally to 1631291.
Uttar Pradesh has added 9,345 cases to take its tally to 1628990.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 18,561 to 1454052.
Delhi has added 4,524 cases to take its tally to 1398391.
