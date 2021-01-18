DATA STORY: India reports fewest Covid deaths in a day since May 20

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 814 to take its count of active cases to 208,012, the lowest since June 28 and 79.56 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases has declined to 0.82 per cent (one in 122). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 13,788 cases to take its total caseload to 10,571,773. And, with 145 new fatalities its Covid-19 reached 152,419, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.

As many as 33,120 more people were vaccinated across India on Sunday which took the total count of those inoculated to 224,301. Meanwhile, the total number of tests conducted across India on Sunday dropped to 548,168, the fewest in a day since August 9.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 10,211,342 – or 96.59 per cent of total caseload – with 14,457 new cured cases being reported on Monday.