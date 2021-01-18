DATA STORY: India reports fewest Covid deaths in a day since May 20

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 814 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 208,012, the lowest since June 28 and 79.56 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.82 per cent (one in 122). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 13,788 cases to take its total caseload to 10,571,773. And, with 145 new fatalities its Covid-19 death toll reached 152,419, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.
As many as 33,120 more people were vaccinated across India on Sunday which took the total count of those inoculated to 224,301. Meanwhile, the total number of tests conducted across India on Sunday dropped to 548,168, the fewest in a day since August 9.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 10,211,342 – or 96.59 per cent of total caseload – with 14,457 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
With a daily increase of 13,788 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,557,985 on Sunday to 10,571,773 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 152,419, with 145 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 105,178 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.82% of all active cases globally (one in every 122 active cases), and 7.47% of all deaths (one in every 13 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 224,301 people. That is 2.12 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.0162 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 45 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 814, compared with 2,207 on Sunday. Five states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Maharashtra (689), Kerala (576), Punjab (39), Uttarakhand (5), and Sikkim (3).
With 14,457 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 96.59%, and fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.44%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.53%), and Gujarat (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 14,602 — 145 deaths and 14,457 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.99%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 531.1 days, and for deaths at 728.3 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5005), Maharashtra (3081), Karnataka (745), Tamil Nadu (589), and West Bengal (565).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.43%), Maharashtra (94.76%), Punjab (95.24%), Gujarat (95.79%), and Uttarakhand (95.82%).
India on Sunday conducted 548,168 coronavirus tests, the fewest in a day since August 9, to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 187,093,036. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.42%), Goa (12.25%), Chandigarh (10.26%), Nagaland (9.8%), and Kerala (9.56%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (9.57%), Maharashtra (4.9%), Goa (4.87%), Chandigarh (4.81%), and Sikkim (3.75%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (498287), J&K (322361), Kerala (252491), Karnataka (242917), and Andhra Pradesh (240828).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1990759), Karnataka (931997), Andhra Pradesh (885985), Kerala (847848), and Tamil Nadu (830772).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3,081 new cases to take its tally to 1990759. The state has added 32,477 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 745 cases to take its tally to 931997.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 161 cases to take its tally to 885985.
Kerala has added 5005 cases to take its tally to 847848.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 589 to 830772.
Delhi has added 246 cases to take its tally to 632429.
Uttar Pradesh has added 391 cases to take its tally to 596528.
