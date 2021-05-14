DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases down by 5,632, but daily deaths still at 4,000

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 5,632 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,704,893. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 20.80 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 343,144 cases to take its total caseload to 24,046,809. And, with 4,000 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 262,317, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,027,162 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 179,298,584. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 20,079,599 – or 83.50 per cent of total caseload – with 344,776 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
-
With a daily increase of 343,144 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 23,703,665 on Thursday to 24,046,809 – an increase of 1.4%. Death toll has reached 262,317, with 4,000 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,555,211 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 20.80% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 7.81% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 179,298,584 vaccine doses. That is 756.44 per cent of its total caseload, and 12.88 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (23710313), Rajasthan (19445971), Uttar Pradesh (18795241), Gujarat (18529304), and West Bengal (16438034).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (300111), Gujarat (290099), Delhi (282075), Uttarakhand (274186), and J&K (252176).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 5,632, compared to an increase of 6,426 on Thursday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tamil Nadu (11037), Kerala (6125), Andhra Pradesh (3672), Rajasthan (2779), and Odisha (1965).
-
With 344776 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 83.50%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.09%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.37%), Sikkim (1.81%), and Uttarakhand (1.56%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 348,776 — 4,000 deaths and 344,776 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.15%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.5%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 48.2 days, and for deaths at 45.1 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (42582), Kerala (39955), Karnataka (35297), Tamil Nadu (30621), and Andhra Pradesh (22399).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (69.63%), Karnataka (70.61%), Himachal Pradesh (72.03%), Goa (73.19%), and Rajasthan (73.44%).
-
India on Thursday conducted 1,875,515 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 311,324,100. The test positivity rate recorded was 18.3%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.56%), Maharashtra (17.36%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (12.78%), Chandigarh (11.83%), and Kerala (11.68%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (35.16%), Sikkim (33.92%), West Bengal (29.57%), Kerala (28.61%), and Himachal Pradesh (28.37%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (967418), J&K (574690), Kerala (491838), Karnataka (407341), and Uttarakhand (371108).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5269292), Karnataka (2088488), Kerala (2050889), Uttar Pradesh (1580980), and Tamil Nadu (1499485).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 42,582 new cases to take its tally to 5269292. The state has added 498,270 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 35,297 cases to take its tally to 2088488.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 39,955 cases to take its tally to 2050889.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 17,745 cases to take its tally to 1580980.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 30,621 cases to take its tally to 1499485.
-
Delhi has added 10,489 cases to take its tally to 1372475.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 22,399 to 1366785.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU