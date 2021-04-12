DATA STORY: India's Covid tally up 168,912 in highest single-day spike yet

India on Monday reported a net increase of 92,922 in active cases to take its count to 1,201,009, the most at time since the outbreak early last year. That is over 118 per cent of the previous high of 1,017,754 on September 18. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 5.05 per cent (one in 20). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 168,912 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 13,527,717. And, with 904 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 170,179, or 1.26 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,933,418 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Sunday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 104,528,565. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,156,529 – or 89.86 per cent of total caseload – with 75,086 new cured cases being reported on Monday.