DATA STORY: India's Covid tally up 168,912 in highest single-day spike yet

India on Monday reported a net increase of 92,922 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,201,009, the most at time since the outbreak early last year. That is over 118 per cent of the previous high of 1,017,754 on September 18. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 5.05 per cent (one in 20). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 168,912 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 13,527,717. And, with 904 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 170,179, or 1.26 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,933,418 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Sunday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 104,528,565. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,156,529 – or 89.86 per cent of total caseload – with 75,086 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
With a daily increase of 168,912 in total cases, the highest so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 13,358,805 on Sunday to 13,527,717 – an increase of 1.3%. Death toll has reached 170,179, with 904 fatalities in a day. Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 938,650 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 5.05% of all active cases globally (one in every 20 active cases), and 5.74% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 104,528,565 people. That is 772.70 per cent of its total caseload, and 7.5172 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (14936190), Rajasthan (14469336), Uttar Pradesh (13479124), Gujarat (13213949), and West Bengal (12106858).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (206984), Gujarat (206880), Chhattisgarh (194044), Rajasthan (178562), and Delhi (169942).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 8 days.
The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net increase of 92,922, the most in a day so far, compared with 61,456 on Sunday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (28937), Uttar Pradesh (12440), Karnataka (7572), Delhi (5568), and Kerala (4612).
With 75,086 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 89.86%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.26%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Sikkim (2.12%), and Maharashtra (1.70%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 75,990 — 904 deaths and 75,086 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.19%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 55.2 days, and for deaths at 130.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (63294), Uttar Pradesh (15276), Delhi (10774), Chhattisgarh (10521), and Karnataka (10250).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (78.53%), Maharashtra (81.65%), Punjab (87.03%), Chandigarh (87.95%), and Madhya Pradesh (88.32%).
India on Sunday conducted 1,180,136 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 257,806,986. The test positivity rate recorded was 14.3%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (15.41%), Goa (10.89%), Ladakh (9.79%), Chandigarh (9.02%), and Nagaland (8.96%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chhattisgarh (26.19%), Maharashtra (24.05%), Goa (20.96%), Madhya Pradesh (15.12%), and Chandigarh (12.62%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (831506), J&K (477927), Kerala (385688), Karnataka (335840), and Andhra Pradesh (286242).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3407245), Kerala (1167190), Karnataka (1065290), Tamil Nadu (933434), and Andhra Pradesh (925401).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 63,294 new cases to take its tally to 3407245. The state has added 551,082 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6,986 cases to take its tally to 1167190.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 10,250 cases to take its tally to 1065290.
Tamil Nadu has added 6618 cases to take its tally to 933434.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3495 to 925401.
Delhi has added 10,774 cases to take its tally to 725197.
Uttar Pradesh has added 15,276 cases to take its tally to 692015.
