DATA STORY: India's Covid tally up by 62,258 in highest single-day jump since Oct 16

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 31,581 in active cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 452,647. That is 44.48 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.10 per cent (one in 48). The country is 8th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 62,258 cases, the most in a day since October 16, to take its total caseload to 11,908,910. And, with 291 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 161,240, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,605,333 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 58,109,773. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,295,023 – or 94.85 per cent of total caseload – with 30,386 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.