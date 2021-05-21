DATA STORY: India's Covid vaccination past 190 mn; about 14% population jabbed

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 101,953 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,027,925. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 19.08 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 259,551 cases to take its total caseload to 26,031,991. And, with 4,209 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 291,331, or 1.12 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,482,754 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 191,879,503. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 22,712,735 – or 87.25 per cent of total caseload – with 357,295 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
With a daily increase of 259,551 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 25,772,440 on Thursday to 26,031,991 – an increase of 1.0%. Death toll has reached 291,331, with 4,209 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 1,985,182 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 19.08% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 8.33% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
India has so far administered 191,879,503 vaccine doses. That is 737.09 per cent of its total caseload, and 13.78 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (25209030), Uttar Pradesh (20467359), Rajasthan (20462219), Gujarat (19130473), and West Bengal (17057029).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (320937), Kerala (312493), Gujarat (299511), Uttarakhand (294342), and J&K (262079).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.
The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net reduction of 101,953, compared with -96,841 on Thursday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tamil Nadu (9814), Assam (3428), Odisha (1603), Meghalaya (708), and Puducherry (625).
With 357,295 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 87.25%, while fatality rate has increased marginally to 1.12%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.43%), Sikkim (1.80%), and Uttarakhand (1.78%). The rate in as many as 19 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 361,504 — 4,209 deaths and 357,295 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.16%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 69.2 days, and for deaths at 47.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (35579), Kerala (30491), Maharashtra (29911), Karnataka (28869), and Andhra Pradesh (22610).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (75.61%), Karnataka (76.07%), Puducherry (78.63%), Himachal Pradesh (79.13%), and J&K (79.24%).
India on Thursday conducted 2,061,683 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 324,417,870. The test positivity rate recorded was 12.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.3%), Maharashtra (17.1%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (13.6%), Kerala (12.29%), and Chandigarh (12.09%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (36.83%), Goa (34.53%), Meghalaya (29.75%), West Bengal (27.03%), and Karnataka (23.92%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (990480), J&K (594788), Kerala (516015), Karnataka (419173), and Uttarakhand (391215).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5497448), Karnataka (2335524), Kerala (2263959), Tamil Nadu (1734804), and Uttar Pradesh (1651530).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 29,911 new cases to take its tally to 5497448. The state has added 358,475 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 28,869 cases to take its tally to 2335524.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 30,491 cases to take its tally to 2263959.
Tamil Nadu has added 35,579 cases to take its tally to 1734804.
Uttar Pradesh has added 6,681 cases to take its tally to 1651530.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 22,610 to 1521142.
Delhi has added 3,231 cases to take its tally to 1409950.
