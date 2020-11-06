DATA STORY: With 54,157 new cured cases, India's Covid recovery rate reaches 92.32%

In yet another day of net reduction in active cases, India on Friday reported a decline of 7,189 to 520,773, the lowest level since July 29 and 49 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. Overall, India added 47,638 confirmed cases in a day, the most in 12 days, to take the tally to 8,411,724.

While 54,157 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,765,966, or 92.32 per cent of all confirmed cases so far, with 670 fatalities reported on Thursday, India’s Covid-19 reached 124985 (1.49 per cent of all confirmed cases).

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 322,873 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (November 6, 2020):

