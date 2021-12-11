Daughters of Gen Rawat collect parents' ashes, to immerse them in Haridwar

-
ALSO READ
Last rites of Brigadier Lidder performed with full military honours
Daughters of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat pay last respects to their parents
General Rawat was a true leader, true friend of Israel: PM Bennett
Nepal Army expresses grief over demise of General Bipin Rawat
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief President Kovind on chopper crash
-
Daughters of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat on Saturday collected the ashes of their parents from the Brar Square crematorium here on Saturday morning.
The ashes will be immersed in the Ganges in Haridwar in Uttarakhand later today.
who died in the Air Force chopper crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday,
Kritika and Tarini, the daughters of General Rawat and Madhulika Rawat collected the ashes of their parents from Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment this morning.
General Bipin Rawat's daughters Kritika and Tarini performed the last rites of their parents on Friday.
The CDS and his wife were among the 13 persons who were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.
General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU