DCW chief urges Prez Kovind to withdraw Kangana's Padma Shri award

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding withdrawal of Kangana Ranaut's award and registration of an FIR against the actress on sedition charges.

Ranaut recently made a statement in a TV show describing India's Independence in 1947 as "bheek" (alms).

Urging the President to take immediate cognisance of the statement, the chief said, "The remarks are not only derogatory but also completely disregards and insults the sacrifice made by our freedom fighters."

In the letter, Maliwal wrote, "Our great freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and countless others have sacrificed their lives to bring freedom to our nation...It was only through these sacrifice and martyrdom that we got freedom from British rule. Ranaut's comments have hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Indians and this statement is seditious in nature."

Maliwal also expressed her protest to Ranaut's statements over Twitter.

" is such a woman who mocks the martyrdom of Gandhi, Bhagat Singh; and the freedom achieved by the sacrifice of millions of people seems to her as alms! She needs treatment, not reward," tweeted the chief.

