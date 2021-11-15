DCW chief urges Prez Kovind to withdraw Kangana's Padma Shri award

-
ALSO READ
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan awarded Padma Bhushan
Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously
Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and more receive Padma Shri awards
Govt urges citizens to recommend names for Padma awards, last date Sept 15
Maharashtra: Padma Shri awardee agriculture scientist B V Nimbkar dead
-
Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding withdrawal of Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri award and registration of an FIR against the actress on sedition charges.
Ranaut recently made a statement in a TV show describing India's Independence in 1947 as "bheek" (alms).
Urging the President to take immediate cognisance of the statement, the DCW chief said, "The remarks are not only derogatory but also completely disregards and insults the sacrifice made by our freedom fighters."
In the letter, Maliwal wrote, "Our great freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and countless others have sacrificed their lives to bring freedom to our nation...It was only through these sacrifice and martyrdom that we got freedom from British rule. Ranaut's comments have hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Indians and this statement is seditious in nature."
Maliwal also expressed her protest to Ranaut's statements over Twitter.
"Kangana Ranaut is such a woman who mocks the martyrdom of Gandhi, Bhagat Singh; and the freedom achieved by the sacrifice of millions of people seems to her as alms! She needs treatment, not reward," tweeted the DCW chief.
--IANS
msk/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU