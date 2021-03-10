DDA Housing Scheme 2021 draw today: Check time, streaming link details

The much-awaited draw for the Development Authority’s (DDA’s) allotment of housing units under the DDA 2021 will begin today 11:00 AM onwards. For the first time ever, the entire process starting from the stage of filing of application forms, payments, documentation to the issue of letters to the successful applicants, cancellations, and refunds, would be done online. General public can watch the live telecast of the draw on their personal devices. The applicants will have to visit the office just one.

The scheme, which was announced on January 2, 2021, offers luxury flats and penthouses in the national capital. Some of the flats offered are in 14-storied buildings with terrace gardens. According to reports, the lottery draw will be conducted for 1,354 DDA flats present in various locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Mangalpuri, Rohini and most of them will be available in middle-income group (MIG) category. The DDA was linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).The scheme was launched online using a newly developed software known as AWAAS which was used for the filing of application forms, payments and other formalities.

How many applications were received?

The scheme received a good response despite Covid-19-induced economic crisis, the officials said.

The scheme, for which the last date of submission was February 16, 2021, has received over 33,000 applications. A total of 22,500 applicants have already made the payments, officials had earlier said. Of the 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.

Where to watch the draw?

The general public can watch the live telecast of the draw online today starting at 11:00 AM. You can watch the live streaming of the draw on your personal computers, laptops, smartphones, and other devices. The link for the draw is — https://dda.webcast.ml.

"The Development Authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the DDA 2021 on March 10, from 11 am onwards. The draw will be based on a random number-generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA," the urban body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The draw will be held online with the help of a software based on a Random Number Generation Technique. The process involves three stages which are — randomisation of applicants, picking up of lucky numbers, and the mapping of applicants and flats.

The draw will be conducted under the supervision of a panel of three independent members which will be headed by a retired High Court judge. The panel will also include two senior officers of the government. According to DDA officials, the efficacy of the software has been tested many times by various government agencies.

Documents required for the successful applicants after the draw

Once the draw is complete, the successful applicants will have to deposit the cost of the unit within 90 days from the date of the issue of demand-cum-allotment letter.

A digitally signed possession letter will be issued online and the successful applicant will have to upload self-attested copies of the required documents.

What are the documents required?

A self-attested copy of PAN card

Proof of residence (self-attested copy of passport, driving license, ration card, electricity bill, telephone bill, water bill, bank passbook, Aadhaar card, government ID, house tax receipt)

Self-attested copy of your bank’s passbook as mentioned in the application form, or a copy of I-T returns filed

Beware of fake calls

The DDA, in 2019, had informed that a “fake call centre” was operating and reaching out to unsuccessful and wait-listed candidates of the 2019 for the allotment of flats. The DDA had said police action was being initiated and applicants should remain beware of ‘dubious calls by unauthorised persons’. The unsuccessful applicants of the 2021 should also remain beware of such calls.

The last was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).