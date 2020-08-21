DDMA allows weekly markets in Delhi to open from Monday on trial basis

The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed weekly markets to open on trial basis from August 24-30 and directed authorities to ensure strict implementation of anti-COVID-19 measures, including social distancing.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, weekly markets will not be allowed in containment zones.

"One weekly per day per zone in all three municipal corporations/New Municipal Council/ Cantonment Board shall be allowed to function on trial basis for a week i.e 24.08.2020 to 30.08.2020 in NCT of Delhi..." Dev, who is also chairman of DDMA's state executive committee, said in the order.

The DDMA has also issued standard operating procedure to ensure implementation of all anti-COVID-19 measures, including social distancing, during the functioning of these markets.

Weekly markets in the city have been closed since March 25.

