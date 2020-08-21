Jammu and Kashmir reports 654 fresh Covid-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally reached 31,371 after 654 fresh infections were detected in the union territory on Friday, while fifteen more deaths took the toll to 593, officials said.

Of the 654 new COVID-19 cases, 540 were reported from Kashmir, while 114 were recorded in the Jammu region, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 206 new cases, followed by 68 in Budgam, the officials said.

There are 6,973 active cases, while 23,805 patients have recovered so far, they said.

All the fresh deaths were reported from Kashmir.

The Valley accounts for 552 fatalities due to the disease and the Jammu region 41 deaths, according to the officials.

