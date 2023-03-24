DDMA to hold mock drill on earthquake disaster in Delhi across districts

-
-
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will organise a mock drill on earthquake diaster across all districts in the national capital on Friday.
The mock drill comes days after the national capital and its adjoining areas felt tremors for two days in a row.
The DDMA has urged residents to not panic as it is just a mock drill to prepare oneself in case of any such emergencies in future.
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 11:46 IST
