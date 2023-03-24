JUST IN
Business Standard

Congress calls out meeting of PCC, leaders today, to discuss developments

Chaired by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting and will take place at 5 pm in the party headquarters in the national capital

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Congress | Delhi

ANI 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Amid the ongoing second leg of the budget session, the Congress party has called out a meeting of its steering committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress Legislative Party leaders and Frontal Organisation Chiefs to be held on Friday.

Chaired by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting and will take place at 5 pm in the party headquarters in the national capital.

As per the party, the meeting is being organised to discuss the "recent political developments".

An official notification dated Thursday, stated, "An emergency meeting of Steering Committee, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders and National Heads of Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells is scheduled to be held tomorrow, March 24, 2023, at AICC Office, New Delhi at 1700 hrs, to discuss the latest political developments".

"Those who are in New Delhi are requested to attend the physical meeting at AICC Office, while the others may join online, via ZOOM. Login credentials for the online Zoom meeting shall be sent to your mobile by 1600 hrs, tomorrow," the notification added.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 10:43 IST

