Death of Gen Rawat in crash has raised doubts in the minds of people: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash has raised doubts in the minds of people.
Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said Gen Rawat had played a key role in formulating the nation's military response against China and Pakistan in recent times.
So, when such an accident takes place, it raises doubts in the minds of the people, he said, noting that the helicopter ferrying Gen Rawat was a modern machine powered by two engines.
"We claim to have modernised the armed forces. How could this happen?" he wondered.
Raut claimed that the entire country and the leadership may have been confounded by this accident, and the defence minister or the prime minister should eliminate all doubts.
The Shiv Sena leader also noted that Gen Rawat had also played a key role in the air strikes launched by India after the Pulwama attack.
Gen Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces personnel died on Wednesday after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force had said.
