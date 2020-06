Decision on 10,000-bed Covid facility taken 3 days ago: Shah to Kejriwal

Union Home Minister on Tuesday countered Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim over a new Covid care facility being set up in the national capital, saying a decision for a10,000-bed care centre to be operationalised by June 26 was taken three days ago.

In a series of tweets, Shah also said that a 1,000-bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for Covid-19 patients and the facility, to be manned by armed forces personnel, will be ready in the next 10 days.

"Dear Kejriwal ji, It has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed Covid Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th Jun," he said.



Shah's counter came after Kejriwal wrote to him inviting him to inspect the 10,000-bedded centre and requested him for deployment of doctors and nurses from ITBP and Army at the Centre.

"I would also like to inform the people of Delhi that a 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for Covid patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This Covid Care centre will be ready in next 10 days," Shah said.



He also said the armed forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to Covid-19 patients housed in railway coaches in Delhi.

A total of 8,000 additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government's disposal for making Covid care centres, as per requirement, he said.