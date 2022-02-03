Decline in daily Covid cases in Kerala, 42,677 new infections, 601 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Flood-affected Kerala to witness rains for 3-4 days more, says IMD
Minority scholarship: SC notice to Centre on appeal against Kerala HC order
Kerala reports 3,777 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 5,190,810
Despite higher Covid cases, Kerala model still a success: Experts
-
Recoveries eclipsed fresh infections as daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala decreased on Thursday with the state recording 42,677 new cases which raised the caseload to 61,72,432.
With 50,821 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 57,45,912.
As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 3,69,073, a government release said.
On Wednesday, the number of active cases was 3,77,823.
The southern state had reported 52,199 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Kerala on Thursday also reported 601 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 56,701, according to a government release.
Of the deaths, 36 were reported in the last 24 hours, 124 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 441 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
As many as 1,14,610 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 7,055, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (5,264), Kottayam (4,303), Kollam (3,633), Pathanamthitta (3,385), Thrissur (3,186), Alappuzha (3,010), Kozhikode (2,891) and Malappuram (2,380).
The remaining districts recorded less than 2,000 cases.
Of the new cases, 444 were health workers, 202 from outside the State and 39,118 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 2,913, the release said.
There are currently 5,08,146 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,97,025 are in home or institutional quarantine and 11,121 in hospitals, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU